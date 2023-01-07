Mother of Sacramento's DJ Gio says her slain son's storage unit was burglarized

SACRAMENTO — The mother of a slain Sacramento-area DJ is now dealing with the loss of her son's legacy.

Anita Razo is the mother of DJ Gio, who was shot and killed in Natomas last April. Razo said somebody burglarized a storage unit containing many of her son's possessions.

She said not only was her family victimized but so was the entire local DJ community because the items were going to be used to raise money for the DJ Gio Foundation.

"Most importantly, they stole from the children who were going to benefit from the funds, learning to DJ, learning to explore their musical abilities. And now all of that is gone," Razo said.

The stolen items were all the family had left of Gio, including his DJ equipment, designer clothes, shoes and luggage.