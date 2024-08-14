Watch CBS News
Local News

Person struck, killed by train in Dixon

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DIXON – Authorities say officers discovered that a person had been struck and killed by a train in Dixon early Wednesday morning.

The Dixon Police Department says, around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the train tracks near Porter Road and South Almond Street to investigate reports of a person hit by a train.

Officers soon discovered a person dead at the scene.

No details about the person have been released, but Dixon police say there are no indications of foul play.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone who may have seen anything is urged to contact Dixon PD. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.