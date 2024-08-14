Person struck, killed by train in Dixon

DIXON – Authorities say officers discovered that a person had been struck and killed by a train in Dixon early Wednesday morning.

The Dixon Police Department says, around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the train tracks near Porter Road and South Almond Street to investigate reports of a person hit by a train.

Officers soon discovered a person dead at the scene.

No details about the person have been released, but Dixon police say there are no indications of foul play.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone who may have seen anything is urged to contact Dixon PD.