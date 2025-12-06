Dixon family mourns loss of U.S. Marine killed during Camp Pendleton training exercise

The Rubio family of Dixon, California, is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Private First Class Tanner Rubio. The Marine was killed in a vehicle mishap during training at Camp Pendleton, according to the United States Marine Corps.

"It's tragic that things happen, accidents. We don't know what happened," said Mark Rubio, the Marine's father.

The Marine Corps said in a statement that the incident is under investigation. The family on Wednesday received the news no parent ever wants to hear.

"The Marines sat us down and told us there had been an accident," Mark said. "It's just tragic to hear those words and the emotions rip through you. You can't stop it."

Tanner's family says he joined the Marines in January alongside his best friend. He wanted to serve his country and make his family proud.

"Seeing those boys leave, they left as boys. Four months later, they were men. When you see your son standing tall in formation, ripped, just unbelievable," Mark said.

"Tanner was a great kid. Tanner would not like the attention. Tanner, I'm so proud of him for what he did. Tanner at 21 became more of a man than most men are at 50," said Tanner's uncle, Fermin Rubio.

Despite the unimaginable pain, this family says they're feeling overwhelmed with support not only in their small town, but across the country.

"Tanner is in heaven now, but we are so grateful the nation mourns with us, our community mourns with us. Tanner is a true soldier," Fermin said.

"For my son, the loss is huge and it's tragic. But the gratitude I feel for everybody reaching out to us, and love and support in our community, has been amazing," Mark said.

"We're a marine family because of Tanner," said Tanner's brother, Chris Rubio.

"Yeah, exactly. We are a marine family now, and forever will be," Mark agreed.