2 stabbed at Dixon corn maze and pumpkin patch, suspect arrested

One person was arrested after two people were stabbed at the Cool Patch Pumpkins corn maze in Dixon on Friday night, officials said.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Authorities also recovered a weapon, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were searching the corn maze for any additional potential victims, though investigators said they did not believe there were any more.

The ages and genders of the victims and suspect were not immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unclear.