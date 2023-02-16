Harper Junior High School in Davis sheltering-in-place due to bomb threat

DAVIS – A middle school in Davis is sheltering-in-place due to a bomb threat situation Thursday morning.

An alert has been sent out by the Davis Joint Unified School District, saying officials are investigating a bomb threat that was received by email.

All students and staff are safe, the district says.

People are being asked to stay away from the campus for the moment.

Harper Junior High is currently in a shelter in place. Do not come to this campus at this time. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/xcCuRvfvfm — Davis Joint USD (@DJUSD) February 16, 2023

No other details about the situation have been released.