Harper Junior High School in Davis sheltering-in-place due to bomb threat

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS – A middle school in Davis is sheltering-in-place due to a bomb threat situation Thursday morning.

An alert has been sent out by the Davis Joint Unified School District, saying officials are investigating a bomb threat that was received by email.

All students and staff are safe, the district says.

People are being asked to stay away from the campus for the moment. 

No other details about the situation have been released. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 9:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

