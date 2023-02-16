Harper Junior High School in Davis sheltering-in-place due to bomb threat
DAVIS – A middle school in Davis is sheltering-in-place due to a bomb threat situation Thursday morning.
An alert has been sent out by the Davis Joint Unified School District, saying officials are investigating a bomb threat that was received by email.
All students and staff are safe, the district says.
People are being asked to stay away from the campus for the moment.
No other details about the situation have been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.