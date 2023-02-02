Davis school evacuated due to bomb threat

DAVIS – A bomb threat has a Davis school evacuated on Thursday afternoon.

The Davis Joint Unified School District says authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Holmes Junior High School.

Officials say the school has been evacuated to the track area for the time being. All students are safe, the district says.

Via @DJUSD: The Davis Police Department is currently on site at Holmes Junior High investigating a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, the school has been evacuated to the Holmes track area until we determine it is safe. pic.twitter.com/4QgoK1vOiA — Yolo County Office of Education (@YoloCOE) February 2, 2023

Holmes Junior High was also the site of a bomb threat in May 2022 that prompted officials to evacuate the school. In that incident, officials said a written threat was found on campus.

Later, in September 2022, Holmes Junior High as well as Davis Senior High School had to go on a delayed start due to bomb threats emailed to two teachers.