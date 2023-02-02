Davis school evacuated due to bomb threat

Watch CBS News
DAVIS – A bomb threat has a Davis school evacuated on Thursday afternoon.

The Davis Joint Unified School District says authorities are investigating a bomb threat at Holmes Junior High School.

Officials say the school has been evacuated to the track area for the time being. All students are safe, the district says.

Holmes Junior High was also the site of a bomb threat in May 2022 that prompted officials to evacuate the school. In that incident, officials said a written threat was found on campus.

Later, in September 2022, Holmes Junior High as well as Davis Senior High School had to go on a delayed start due to bomb threats emailed to two teachers. 

