Disruptions to come to SacRT's Sunrise Station early next year

SACRAMENTO - SacRT announced disruptions are set to begin a week into the new year as it begins full platform modifications at the Sunrise Station.

Beginning on Jan. 8, SacRT will implement a phased approach by closing one side of the Sunrise Station's platform on the weekdays.

From Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, the Sunrise Station's outbound side will closed for boarding and deboarding. This is for trains heading toward Historic Folsom.

From Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, the inbound side will be closed for boarding and deboarding. This is for the trains heading toward Sacramento Valley.

On Jan. 13, 14, 27 and 28, the Sunrise Station will be closed and shuttles will be provided between Cordova Town Center Station and Historic Folsom Station.

Platform construction at other Gold Line stations will continue each month through July 2024.

Starting Jan. 2, light rail services on the Gold Line will not be available between Iron Point and Historic Folsom stations for the Folsom 15-Minute Service Project.