Crews break ground on Folsom 15-minute light rail service

FOLSOM - Sacramento Regional Transit broke ground on Wednesday on a new improvement project in Folsom.

The project, the Folsom 15-minute light rail service, aims to add a passing track near the Glenn/Robert G Holderness Station to provide a 15-minute ride to the Folsom area stations, including Hazel, Iron Point and Historic Folsom Stations.

"So many of our students who wouldn't have these opportunities are able to utilize public transportation," assemblymember Kevin McCarty said. "Just last year one of our girls friends got to go to the school dance because her older brother took her to the dance because her parents couldn't take them. But for that public transportation and going to the middle school there, they wouldn't be able to participate."

Construction is scheduled to start in January. The construction will create a temporary disruption between Historic Folsom and Iron Point stations.

SacRT will offer a shuttle bus service during the construction period. For park-and-ride users, the Iron Point Sation will serve as the primary boarding point for downtown-bound trains.

"The 15-minute Folsom light rail service will not only reduce travel time but also enhance the overall commuter experience, aligning with our commitment to providing efficient and accessible public transportation," SacRT Board Chair and Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy said.

Construction is expected to take six months to complete.