Disneyland reiterates their commitment to safety after recent brawls

As excited families come in and out throughout the entire day during Disneyland's busiest holiday nights of the year, two things are top of mind for visitors: the crowds and common courtesy.

"Wait times are like 40 minutes to an hour," said Vancouver resident Alizon Carter. "There's a lot of people who get mad at cast members because they have to back inside and they're standing at the end of the line and they lose their wigs."

Disneyland doubled down on its company courtesy policy by sending emails to visitors before their trip.

"Please show common courtesy to fellow guests and our cast members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others," officials said in a statement.

The statement comes after some recent brawls at the theme park were caught on camera.

"It's the happiest place on Earth and all of a sudden there are fights breaking out," said visitor Cathryn Dalby.

Carter echoed Dalby's sentiments.

"It's shocking that people have to be reminded to be nice to people," Carter added.

However, guests said the common sense warning may have been necessary after all.

"Maybe it's working because people are in good spirits," said Alberta resident Duane Nagy. "Obviously, some people are going to be a little frustrated with the long wait times."

To prevent walk-up visitors from overcrowding the park between Christmas and New Year's, Disneyland has blacked out Magic Key pass holders and implemented an advanced reservation system. However, some Southern California residents said it has made entry into the park a particular hassle.

"Reservations are hard to make — to get — especially with kids," said Dalby.

Despite this added hurdle, families are willing to endure the struggle to make their kids' day.