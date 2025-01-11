Disney commits $15 million to help Los Angeles area rebuild from destructive wildfires

The Walt Disney Company committed $15 million to help with response and rebuilding efforts for the deadly wildfires that have scorched the Los Angeles area this week.

The entertainment giant says the money will help services on the ground, such as the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and more.

"As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation," CEO Bob Iger said. "Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world."

As of Saturday, at least 16 people have been killed as the Eaton and Palisades fires are now among the five most destructive fires in California since record-keeping began in 1932.

The fires continue to burn as weather officials issued a new round of red flag warnings as more Santa Ana winds are expected to slam the region.

KCAL Cares and the American Red Cross have partnered to support the community. To donate to help those affected, visit www.redcross.org/kcal.