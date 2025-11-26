Dining out for Thanksgiving surges, Roseville bistro preps for 400 diners

With Thanksgiving just hours away, more families are ditching the kitchen and turning to their favorite restaurants. Some local spots in Roseville say they're gearing up for one of their busiest holidays yet.

At Rose Park Bistro in Roseville, staff spent the day prepping for what they expect will be a record crowd.

Sous chef Luis Aguilar says they're planning for around 400 diners, far more than the roughly 150 they'd normally see. It's all part of a growing trend: people wanting a stress-free holiday without worrying about cooking or cleanup.

A new survey from Popmenu backs that up: 58% of U.S. consumers say they plan to dine out or order food for Thanksgiving this year, up from 42% last year. Top reasons include avoiding the hassle of cooking, believing it's cheaper (or about the same) as buying ingredients, and simply wanting to enjoy more time with family.

To meet the rising demand, Rose Park Bistro is doubling its turkey prep, 100 pounds of it, and reservations are flying.

Customers say the shift makes sense.

"Go out to dinner and not have to worry about who cooks, who cleans everything like that," said Jason Zakem, who plans to dine out this holiday.

Restaurant staff say they're ready to make the day special for anyone who walks through the door.

"We'll take care of you, make it stress-free, pour you some drinks, and make you some good food," said bartender Madeline Roe.

So if you're celebrating Thanksgiving out on the town this year, expect full restaurants and a whole lot of company.