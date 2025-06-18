Sacramento area hospital seeks help in identifying patient

Officials are asking for help in identifying a patient who was brought to a Sacramento area hospital without any sort of identification.

Dignity Health says the man was brought to one of their hospitals back on June 14 after he was found on a sidewalk along Wrigley Circle in North Highlands.

The man had no identification with him and apparently is unable to identify himself.

Officials didn't state why the man has been unable to identify himself, nor have they released information on his condition.

Photo of the unknown patient. Dignity Health

Hospital officials say the man appears to be between 60-70 years old. A photo of him has also been released.

Anyone who can help identify the man is urged to call Dignity Health at (916) 537-5000.