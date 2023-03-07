Sen. Dianne Feinstein out of the hospital as she recovers from shingles

Washington — Sen. Dianne Feinstein said she is out of the hospital and receiving treatment at home as she recovers from a bout of shingles.

The 89-year-old California Democrat said last week that she was hospitalized in San Francisco after being diagnosed with an infection in late February.

"I want to thank everyone for the well wishes and the hospital staff for providing excellent care," Feinstein tweeted Tuesday, adding that she looks "forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible."

Feinstein said last week she hoped to be back in Washington, D.C., later in the month.

Shingles is a non-life-threatening viral infection that usually causes a painful rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. Older people are at a higher risk of developing shingles and people over 60 are more likely to have more severe complications.

Feinstein announced last month that she will not seek reelection to the Senate in 2024, kicking off a highly competitive race that will be among the most watched in the country. Several Democrats, including Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter, have announced their intention to seek Feinstein's seat in next year's election.