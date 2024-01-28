Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers inactive players for NFC Championship game

Edge rusher James Houston was active for the first time since September, giving the Detroit Lions' pass rush a boost for the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Houston broke his ankle in Week 2 but was finally able to get back on the field for Detroit's first appearance in the conference title game in 32 years.

Linebacker Oren Burks was active for San Francisco after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury sustained in practice on Thursday.

The Lions were without guard Jonah Jackson and receiver Kalif Raymond, who have knee injuries. The other inactive players for Detroit were safety Tracy Walker, linebacker Charles Harris, cornerback Steven Gilmore and defensive tackle Brodric Martin. Hendon Hooker was the emergency third quarterback.

The inactive players for San Francisco were tackle Matt Pryor, receiver Ronnie Bell, linebacker Jalen Graham, cornerback Samuel Womack III, receiver Willie Snead and linebacker Curtis Robinson. Brandon Allen was the emergency third quarterback.