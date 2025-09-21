Hundreds gather at Sacramento megachurch for night of worship inspired by Charlie Kirk

Hundreds remember Charlie Kirk during night of worship at Destiny Church in Sacramento

Hundreds remember Charlie Kirk during night of worship at Destiny Church in Sacramento

Hundreds remember Charlie Kirk during night of worship at Destiny Church in Sacramento

Hundreds of people gathered at Destiny Church in Sacramento on Sunday for a night of worship and prayer inspired by Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was remembered at his memorial service in Arizona, and also remembered in Sacramento

They titled the night of worship, prayer and baptisms as "Turning Point Worship Night," a nod to the name of Kirk's nonprofit organization.

Kirk was a conservative political activist, but also a Christian who spoke openly about his faith often.

"In any tragic event, the church is where people should run to," said co-campus pastor at Destiny Sacramento Christine Baker.

Lead Pastor at Destiny, Greg Fairrington, led the worship night and prayed for peace across Sacramento and the nation.

CBS13 asked Fairrington how he thinks the church should engage in political conversations that are happening.

"I don't believe it's political," said Fairrington. "I believe it's biblical. The man was martyred for defending his faith."

Kirk was no stranger to the Sacramento megachurch.

"Charlie Kirk was a friend of Destiny for sure," said Baker.

Kirk visited the Rocklin campus in 2020 and was supposed to host a forum at Destiny's Sacramento campus in January.

"It really hit us close to home," said Josh Madson, who attended the service. "We share in a lot of beliefs, he does as well and we just thought it was the time to come."

Madson and many others in attendance hope that Kirk's death will result in revival in the church.

There was extra security and sheriff deputies in the parking lot of the church in case of protests, but there were none.

"I hope more people can come to these things and feel at home and a sense of community," said Madson.

In addition to prayer and worship, there were also water baptisms. This service was the first time some people had ever attended a Christian church.

Destiny Church's leaders hope that during heartache, people will find peace in Jesus.

"We believe that Jesus is the hope that we have in a broken world," said Baker.