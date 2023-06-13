Woodland roller derby league stands up to city's Futsal court plans forcing them to move

WOODLAND -- The fight for home-court advantage is driving the Woodland Area Roller Derby (WARD) league to take action.

A proposal by city leaders would ultimately force them from the public park and recreational facility where their league has practiced for free for a decade, inviting in a new sport to use the courts instead.

WARD practices twice a week at what they call "The Cage" at Ferns Park. The space is actually old tennis courts that are now fenced in and are free to use by community members.

"The cage is where our home is," league member Katherine Seward told CBS13.

For these women, the sport is about more than lacing up the rollerskates.

"Derby is just about love. It's about loving yourself, your community, your team," said Raena Lavelle, club president, through tears.

It's why they are now fighting to keep this court.

The city of Woodland is proposing a change: what's now a multi-use, public recreational facility could soon become two Futsal courts instead.

The sport is a form of indoor soccer played on a court. It's fast-paced with more opportunities for goal-scoring, and according to Woodland officials, it's growing in popularity.

"We have over 400 youth soccer players in town and we realize it would be a popular amenity," said Christine Engel, community services director for Woodland.

Making the courts fit for Futsal means WARD and the community at large could no longer use The Cage.

Engel says the city has offered up an alternative for the derby league: a new, shared court that could be used for roller derby at the community center that the city itself would refurbish.

"We would put a derby track on it for them and we would permit them for certain times they have their practices currently," said Engel.

But the derby league doesn't want to move and feels it shouldn't have to be forced out of a community space.

Both Engel and city councilmember Rich Lansburgh called a community meeting Monday night at Ferns Park to hear input. Dozens spoke out. Some were in support of Futsal, but the majority of speakers asked the city to look elsewhere for the new courts. Roller derby advocates came dressed in orange to show their support for their cause.

"All that is taken into consideration before we make any decisions and move forward," said Engel.

The derby girls say they are not against Futsal; in fact, they welcome it.

But with so many neighbors using the courts as they do, they want to keep it a shared space.

"We're not just advocating for us, we are advocating for the greater Woodland community," said Lavelle. "We are asking for a true joint-use facility rather than saying this is Futsal and there is no other discussion."

Engel said Sacramento Republic FC has indicated they would be interested in hosting Futsal camps for the community on the courts, but the league is not backing the project with funding.

Nothing was decided at Monday night's meeting. It was simply meant for community input.

City leaders say they will listen to the feedback. No date is set on when a decision will be made on their end on how the project moves forward.

WARD team members say after attending the most recent city council meeting, they'll again be at the next meeting to make sure their voices are heard.