Deputies: Suspicious man detained near Empire school had crossbow and replica firearms, but was not threat

EMPIRE – Authorities say a man with weapons who was detained in front of a Stanislaus County school appears to have just been a transient who was sleeping.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to Empire Elementary School after getting a report about a man laying outside.

Deputies say the man was wearing camouflage clothing and also appeared to have a gun.

After he was taken into custody, deputies discovered that the man had two replica firearms as well as a crossbow.

Investigators believe the man was not a threat to the school, however.

The campus remains open Thursday morning.