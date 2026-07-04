Watch CBS News
Crime

Deputies find woman dead in Foothill Farm's apartment during welfare check

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead in an apartment after a welfare check Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a call was made to the sheriff's office communications center requesting a welfare check at an apartment on the 7400 block of Holworthy Way.

Deputies at the scene said no one answered when they knocked on the door, and they then entered the apartment when they found the door was unlocked. Once inside, they found a woman dead in the apartment.

The sheriff's office said the cause of death is currently unknown and detectives are investigating.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue