Deputies find woman dead in Foothill Farm's apartment during welfare check

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead in an apartment after a welfare check Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a call was made to the sheriff's office communications center requesting a welfare check at an apartment on the 7400 block of Holworthy Way.

Deputies at the scene said no one answered when they knocked on the door, and they then entered the apartment when they found the door was unlocked. Once inside, they found a woman dead in the apartment.

The sheriff's office said the cause of death is currently unknown and detectives are investigating.