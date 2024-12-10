Demolition of historic, fire-damaged Hotel Marysville begins

MARYSVILLE — Demolition of the historic Hotel Marysville, which was heavily damaged in a fire earlier this year, began Wednesday morning.

The building, deemed unsafe, has disrupted the local community and commuter traffic due to its position in the middle of the historic downtown district along Highway 70. With the demolition, the city is hoping to restore normal traffic flow and help local businesses recover.

Demolition work began on the hotel early Wednesday morning.

The City of Marysville said it expects demolition of the century-old building "to be completed by mid-to-late January 2025." The city further added that it will be coordinating with Caltrans to fully reopen Highway 70 shortly after the demolition is complete.

"The damage caused by the fire and the ongoing instability of the building has had a significant effect on our community," Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad said. "Demolishing the Hotel Marysville is a necessary step to restore local traffic flow, revitalize the area, and ensure that businesses and residents can thrive. We are committed to minimizing disruption during the demolition process and are working closely with Caltrans to reopen Highway 70 as quickly as possible."

Hotel Marysville was devastated when a fire erupted on June 15, causing structural damage that put it at risk of collapsing.

In mid-November, a lawsuit filed by the city against the hotel's owners was settled, resulting in the ownership of the property transferred to the city. The city also received $700,000 from the original owners to go toward the building's demolition.