Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher arrested for alleged lewd acts with a child

SACRAMENTO - A Del Paso Heights Elementary School teacher was arrested Friday on 17 counts of lewd acts with a child and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

In 2019, investigators say the Twin Rivers Unified Police Department received a lewd conduct report involving 62-year-old Kim Wilson. A juvenile victim reported the incident, which allegedly took place in 2014.

Officers say they contacted the victim and her family and conducted a preliminary investigation. During their investigation, Twin Rivers Unified Police Department identified Wilson as a possible suspect.

The Twin Rivers Police Department then forwarded the report to the Sacramento Police Department. The department says records show that the case was then suspended. They say they are currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding that investigation.

Recently, the Sacramento Police Department says it received a report from another separate juvenile victim alleging that Wilson had sexually assaulted her in 2014. This case was assigned to detectives in the Sacramento Police Department Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit and police say it is being actively investigated.

On January 18, 2023, detectives served search warrants at multiple locations, including Wilson's residence, according to police.

Numerous pieces of evidence were allegedly found during the searches which ultimately led to Wilson's arrest related to the report made in 2019.

The Sacramento Police Department asks anyone with additional information related to this investigation to contact them at 916-808-0170.