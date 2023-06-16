Deion Sanders health update: Doctors say Coach Prime may have to have his foot amputated

Cold and snow doesn't keep Buffs fans from sold out game Saturday Cold and snow doesn't keep Buffs fans from sold out game Saturday 02:24

University of Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders may need to have his left foot amputated, according to his CU Boulder medical team recorded on a YouTube channel documenting the Buffs football program.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski / AP

Sanders is experiencing blood flow problems to his foot. In 2021, he had two toes amputated due to blood clots. He had to miss three games while coaching at Jackson State after the procedure.

Doctors performed an ultrasound recently to determine the cause of pain that occurs when he wears shoes for a long stretch of time.

Several doctors and vascular surgeons at the University of Colorado told Sanders that if the pain isn't dealt with soon, it could lead to a condition that would result in amputation.

"You just have to understand what the risks are," Dr. Donald Jacobs said. "Things can cascade."

CU Head Coach Deion Sanders meets with his medical team. Thee Pregame Show/YouTube

Sanders, in response, said he was aware of the risks. "I only have eight toes," he said. "So, I'm pretty sure I understand."

"Ordinarily, you have three arteries that are putting blood to your foot. After the procedures you had before, it's down to one," said Dr. Ken Hunt, Sanders' orthopedic surgeon.

"I don't have feeling in the bottom of my foot, at all." Sanders said. "I just want to know what we can do because I want to do it this summer. Because, when we get rolling, I'm not going to have time to do it."

Sanders has not yet made a decision, but noted that summer is an ideal time for a corrective procedure. Otherwise, he would have to wait until the end of the winter recruiting period.