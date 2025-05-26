Death of Mule Creek State Prison inmate being investigated as homicide

IONE – The death of an inmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Monday.

Longeno Jones, 51, was found dead in his cell during medication distribution on the evening of May 21, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. He was declared dead soon after in the prison's triage area.

Longeno Jones California Department of Corrections and Rehabiitation

Jesse Ferdin, Jones' cellmate, was placed into restrictive housing while the investigation continues, CDCR said.

No details were released regarding the suspected manner of death. An Amador County coroner will determine the cause.

Jesse Ferdin California Department of Corrections and Rehabiitation

Jones had been at Mule Creek since July 2007, serving a life sentence following a first-degree burglary conviction as a third striker, CDCR said.

Ferdin, who arrived at Mule Creek from Alameda County in 2019, is serving a 12-year sentence for rape.

Jones' death is the second in as many months to be investigated as a homicide at Mule Creek State Prison.

In early April, the CDCR said convicted child molester Robert E. Cole died after being found unresponsive in his cell. His cellmate was also placed in restrictive housing pending the investigation.