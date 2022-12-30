Watch CBS News
1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in the south Sacramento area, officials said Thursday night.

The collision happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the area of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle.

Of the three injured, one of them was in critical condition while the other two suffered moderate injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The person who died was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.

Cosumnes River Boulevard will be closed between Freeport and Franklin boulevards while investigators are on the scene.

