Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning.

The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue.

Homicide investigation in the 6300 Block of Orange Ave at a board and care facility. @sacsheriff says one resident stabbed another. Suspect in custody. @cbs pic.twitter.com/bHhEFlmoaJ — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) January 20, 2023

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.

The suspect is in custody. Both the victim and suspect are believed to be 59 years old, deputies say.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are now on scene.