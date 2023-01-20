Watch CBS News
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning.

The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.

The suspect is in custody. Both the victim and suspect are believed to be 59 years old, deputies say.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are now on scene. 

January 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

