Deadly shooting under investigation in Olivehurst, no suspects in custody

Yuba County law enforcement officials said they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in Olivehurst.

Deputies responded to the 4700 block of Fleming Way, where a "very active" crime scene remained in place as of the late afternoon, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said.

Though officials confirmed the incident was a fatal shooting, they have not released information about the victim. The sheriff's office added that there are currently no suspects in custody.

A large law enforcement presence remained in the area as investigators work to gather evidence. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the neighborhood for an extended time.

Few additional details were immediately available, but the sheriff's department said more information is expected in a press release in the coming hours.

This is a developing story.