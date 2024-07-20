Witness speaks about chaotic scene after deadly shooting in Sacramento's midtown neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – An early morning shooting in midtown Sacramento has left one man dead and another injured.

The shooting happened on the corner of O and 20th Street around 1.15 a.m.

CBS13 obtained footage from and spoke with someone who witnessed the aftermath before cops arrived on the scene.

"I saw people hiding behind buildings and I was curious and when I poked my head around that's when I saw the individual lying on the ground lying in blood," said the man who did not want to be identified.

He took video of the chaotic scene just moments after shots were fired near a popular bar in midtown on the corner of O and 20th Streets.

"I kept hearing people around say he's shot he's shot he's shot and then after a few minutes 30 cop cars showed up," he said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second man was shot and took himself to the hospital and is in stable condition.

"I could've easily got caught in the crossfire, I was near enough where I could've caught a stray bullet," he said. "I was amazed with how many people were in that area."

With the shooting happening just after 1 a.m., people were still out and about on a Friday night when bars don't close until 2 a.m.

"With hot summer nights, alcohol being involved, a lot of guns out there crazy stuff it's just bound to happen," the man said.

He says he saw bystanders jumping in to try to help perform life-saving measures before first responders arrived.

A memorial was held Saturday evening by people who knew the man killed.

Police said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are taking over the investigation.

They have no suspects at this time and the man's identification has not been released.