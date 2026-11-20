One person has died after being shot along East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield on Thursday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, the Fairfield Police Department said. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at an area hospital.

Fairfield police did not release any information about a possible suspect, and it was not immediately clear whether they were actively searching for anyone at this time.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone who may have been a witness or has information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department.

Police said there were no road closures related to the investigation.