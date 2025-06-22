Man dies after multiple-vehicle crash near downtown Sacramento

A man who was rushed to a hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash near downtown Sacramento died Sunday evening, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said the area near 16th Street and E Street was closed due to a crash.

Police said there were reports of a three-vehicle crash and that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update around 9 p.m., police said the man died at the hospital. His identification has not been released.

In surveillance video from a nearby business and sent to CBS Sacramento, an SUV can be seen running a red light while driving north on 16th Street. A silver car traveling east through the green light on E Street crashed into the SUV, at which point the SUV lost control and crashed into the driver's side of a car making a right-hand turn off E Street onto 16th Street.

The SUV spun in a circle and came to a stop before D Street. The blue car also spun and came to a stop on the east sidewalk of 16th Street, while the silver car continued through the intersection and came to a stop on E Street, just east of 16th Street.

Police couldn't confirm which vehicle the victim was in and said there were no other "significant injuries."

Police remained at the scene to investigate the crash.