Suspected DUI driver dies in 3-vehicle crash in Rio Linda, CHP says

RIO LINDA – A suspected DUI driver died in what appears to be a head-on crash in Rio Linda Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to Rio Linda Boulevard just north of E Street for a three-vehicle crash.

The CHP said one driver, who is suspected of DUI, died. At least one other person was transported to the hospital, officers said.

The road was closed but was expected to open shortly after 11:15 p.m.

No other information was available at this time as the crash is under investigation.