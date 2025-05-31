Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspected DUI driver dies in 3-vehicle crash in Rio Linda, CHP says

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RIO LINDA – A suspected DUI driver died in what appears to be a head-on crash in Rio Linda Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to Rio Linda Boulevard just north of E Street for a three-vehicle crash. 

The CHP said one driver, who is suspected of DUI, died. At least one other person was transported to the hospital, officers said. 

The road was closed but was expected to open shortly after 11:15 p.m.

No other information was available at this time as the crash is under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.