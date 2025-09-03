Man killed in hit-and-run near Patterson after trying to wave down traffic on Interstate 5, CHP says

A hit-and-run investigation is underway in the Patterson area after a man who was attempting to wave down traffic was hit by a vehicle and died, officials said on Wednesday.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol got a call about a driver of a disabled vehicle who was trying to wave down traffic on northbound Interstate 5, south of Sperry Avenue.

When CHP officers arrived, they said they located an unoccupied Hyundai sedan on the right shoulder and a man lying in the center median with injuries, indicating he was hit by a vehicle.

Officers said they believe the 84-year-old from Lamont, California, parked his vehicle on the right shoulder and exited the vehicle.

He then tried to wave down other drivers when he entered the northbound lanes and was struck by a vehicle, the CHP said.

The driver who struck the man did not stop at the scene, sparking a hit-and-run investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP Modesto unit.