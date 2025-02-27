Watch CBS News
Deadly rollover crash closes Yuba County highway, CHP says

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

YUBA COUNTY – Traffic was halted on a Yuba County freeway after a deadly crash Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The CHP said Highway 65 was closed at Dairy Road, just north of Wheatland, after a rollover crash sometime around noon.

Officers said at least one person had died.

No other information regarding the crash has been released at this time. 

Highway 65 was reopened around 2:30 p.m., according to Caltrans. Traffic was diverted to Dairy Road and Oakley Lane.

People were urged to use alternative routes. 

