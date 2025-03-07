Watch CBS News
Man killed in crash near Wheatland that caused highway closure

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

WHEATLAND – A man has died after a crash just outside of Wheatland caused Highway 65 to close for nearly two hours Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The CHP said a 23-year-old man believed to be from Wheatland was driving a white Nissan Altima south on Highway 65 when he crossed over into oncoming traffic near Wheatland Road.

This is where officers said the Altima crashed into a black Chevrolet pickup.

The 23-year-old man died and a 39-year-old man from Roseville who was driving the pickup was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. and closed the highway for nearly two hours. 

Officers said DUI is not suspected. 

