Man killed in crash near Wheatland that caused highway closure
WHEATLAND – A man has died after a crash just outside of Wheatland caused Highway 65 to close for nearly two hours Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
The CHP said a 23-year-old man believed to be from Wheatland was driving a white Nissan Altima south on Highway 65 when he crossed over into oncoming traffic near Wheatland Road.
This is where officers said the Altima crashed into a black Chevrolet pickup.
The 23-year-old man died and a 39-year-old man from Roseville who was driving the pickup was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, the CHP said.
The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. and closed the highway for nearly two hours.
Officers said DUI is not suspected.