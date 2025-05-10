Speed, alcohol suspected in Elk Grove Boulevard crash that killed man, police say

ELK GROVE – Investigators believe speed and alcohol were a factor in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 23-year-old driver in Elk Grove Saturday morning, police said.

The Elk Grove Police Department responded to Elk Grove Boulevard between McKenna Drive and Backer Rank Road around 5:30 Saturday morning.

Officers said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and the driver, a 23-year-old man, had died. The driver's identification has not been released.

Investigators said the same vehicle was in a non-injury hit-and-run collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Fire Poppy Road just minutes before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.