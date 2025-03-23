Watch CBS News
Man killed, another injured in crash that shutdown eastbound I-80 near Vallejo

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

VALLEJO – One man died and another is in the hospital after a crash shutdown eastbound Interstate 80 near Vallejo Sunday evening, authorities said. 

The California Highway Patrol said a driver and right-front passenger were ejected during a single-vehicle crash on eastbound I-80, east of American Canyon. 

The two men were rushed to the hospital via a helicopter. 

The CHP said a 19-year-old man died. A man who was about 40 years old suffered major injuries.

Officers said speed was a factor in the crash and that all other aspects, including DUI, are under investigation. It's also not known who was driving.

The CHP posted that eastbound I-80 was closed around 6:30 p.m. One lane reopened shortly after that but it took more than an hour to reopen all lanes. 

