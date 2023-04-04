Deadly crash involving train, vehicle under investigation between Dixon and Davis

SOLANO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving a train and a vehicle between Dixon and Davis Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. near Tremont and Robben roads.

ALERT UPDATE: Train 531 is currently stopped west of Davis (DAV) due to a vehicle incident. We will provide an update as more information becomes available. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) April 4, 2023

California Highway Patrol's Solano division confirmed that at least one person has died.

Exactly what led up to the crash, and what kind of vehicle and train were involved, has not been made clear by authorities.

Capitol Corridor is warning riders that Train 531 is stopped west of Davis due to the incident.

No other details have been released.