Deadly crash involving train, vehicle under investigation between Dixon and Davis
SOLANO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving a train and a vehicle between Dixon and Davis Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. near Tremont and Robben roads.
California Highway Patrol's Solano division confirmed that at least one person has died.
Exactly what led up to the crash, and what kind of vehicle and train were involved, has not been made clear by authorities.
Capitol Corridor is warning riders that Train 531 is stopped west of Davis due to the incident.
No other details have been released.
