Deadlocked Galt City Council race decided by drawing straws

GALT — In Galt, a deadlocked city council led to the two candidates participating in an unusual tiebreaker.

The only rule, according to Galt City Clerk Tina Hubert, for the tiebreaker: "The longest straw wins."

Candidates Bonnie Rodriguez and Mathew Pratton ended their campaigns with the same number of votes: 3,882. Which put the city of Galt into a tiebreaker plan they approved in May 2024.

On every even-election year, the city updates election information with Sacramento County, and as part of that, it was required to establish a plan if there was a tie. Drawing straws was chosen as the cost and time-effective option, compared to a special election or recount.

"Having a special election is extremely expensive, especially for a small city. Instead of pushing those funds on the city taxpayers they voted to draw straws," said Hubert.

The cost of a potential special election is "at least $100,000" according to Hubert, compared to the cost of a pack of straws, which is "$3."

Ahead of the regularly scheduled Galt City Council Meeting, both candidates met at the center of council chambers and Galt Chief of Police Brian Kalinowski brought three straws in his hand to them. The bottom lengths of each straw were hidden. Rodriguez told CBS 13 they decided ahead of the draw, Pratton would pick first.

At first, there was silence. Then, there was an outbreak of clapping from the audience.

Rodriguez drew the short straw, making Pratton the candidate-elect.

"That was a pretty crazy event, I've never experienced something like that," said Pratton immediately after the draw.

Both candidates told CBS 13 they supported the tiebreaker because it saved taxpayers money and provided an answer to a winner quickly.

"The cost to the city, not just money wise, but time. We've got things that need to get done," said Rodriguez.

Pratton will be sworn in at the next Galt city council meeting on Dec. 17.