Driver killed in fiery head-on crash while trying to pass vehicle near Oakdale

A woman was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash involving a pickup truck just east of Oakdale, officials said.

It happened around 8:27 p.m. on Highway 120 near Lancaster Road, where the California Highway Patrol said a 2017 Honda Civic was traveling westbound when its driver attempted to pass another vehicle.

The Honda then collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, the CHP said. The Honda caught fire after the crash, and the woman driving the car was unable to escape. She died at the scene.

Both drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Ford F-150 suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions between Lancaster Road and Kennedy Road. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The CHP initially estimated the roadway would remain closed until around midnight Thursday.