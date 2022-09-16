Dazed on the Green music festival and cannabis expo canceled over risk to health and safety of attendees

TURLOCK - "Smoking pot and listening to music is the greatest combination since peanut butter and jelly," said Michael O'Leary, president of the group behind the Dazed on the Green music festival and cannabis expo set for this weekend in Turlock.

But cannabis connoisseurs are being left with very different taste in their mouths after organizers abruptly canceled the event, saying: "Unprecedented circumstances would pose a significant risk to the health and safety of all those involved in the events."

They didn't go into detail about what those circumstances were, however.

This is the full statement from the event organizers about the cancellation:

"Due to circumstances outside of the control of Medallion Entertainment Group and the artists scheduled for the weekend's event, we write regretfully to provide notice of the cancelation of the Dazed on the Green Music Festival and Cannabis Expo scheduled to take place September 17 & 18 at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock. "Despite substantial efforts to salvage the events scheduled for this weekend, we have come to the determination that proceeding under the present, unprecedented circumstances would pose a significant risk to the health and safety of all those involved in the events. We cannot, in good conscience, place any person at unreasonable risk. Our team will be coordinating to offer refunds for all guests who have prepaid for tickets, as well refunding all sponsors, vendors, and artists who stood ready and willing to perform this weekend. "It is our hope and present intention that we will be able to work with the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Executive Team, local authorities, as well as participating vendors, and a new roster of artists for a future event."

The two-day festival was supposed to happen at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds and boasted 50 performers on four stages, including Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, E-40, Queensrÿche, and Dead Kennedys. The 21-and-older event was going to have a cannabis consumption area for concertgoers to buy and consume cannabis.

Event organizers are working to issue refunds to those who bought presale tickets, vendors, performers, and sponsors.