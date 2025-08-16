Splash pad in Davis that honors fallen police officer Natalie Corona opens

A splash pad is officially open, honoring fallen Davis police officer Natalie Corona six years after she was killed in the line of duty while responding to a crash in 2019.

"She had a joyful spirit, that is the vibe and the energy that we see here today," said Deanne Machado, the parks director for the City of Davis. "So it is a perfect match to honor who she was and her spirit."

The project was five years in the making. More than half a million dollars raised through community support brought the project to life.

Local artists added personal touches in tilework as each piece was designed with the help of the people who knew Corona best.

"There are so many easter egg moments in the tiles that represent stories that her friends, family, and the community know about," Machado said.

Corona's best friend, Mariah Diaz, said when the water started flowing, memories flooded her mind.

"It felt like that was me and her right there," Diaz said. "It was all meant to be. I truly feel her spirit here with us, she's looking down on us and has the biggest smile on her face."

Her friends and colleagues at the Davis Police Department see the splash pad as a fitting tribute to the young officer who wanted to serve this community.

"The closure of this project is sort of a symbolic closure of a really big chapter, too, but a joyful one," Machado said.

The splash pad, located in Central Park in Davis, is free and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily during the summer.