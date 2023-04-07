Davis police searching for serial Peeping Tom

DAVIS - Police in Davis are asking the public to help them catch a serial Peeping Tom.

According to the Davis Police Department, the man pictured below repeatedly trespassed on properties in the 700 block of Sycamore Lane at night and peeped into windows.

Although officers have quickly responded to the calls about the man, they haven't been able to catch him and hope that putting his picture out there might help. He is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 35-45 years old, medium to larger build, and often wears a light-colored tracksuit or sweatsuit.

City of Davis Police Department

Detectives encourage anyone with information about these incidents, or who knows the man to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.