Davis police release photo of suspect in indecent exposure incidents on Olive Drive

Davis police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect they believe is responsible for a series of indecent exposure incidents near Olive Drive earlier this month.

According to the Davis Police Department, six incidents were reported on January 2 and January 6, 2026, all occurring in the Olive Drive area. Investigators believe the same suspect is connected to all of the cases.

Police say in each incident, the suspect allegedly followed a female victim while masturbating and soliciting sexual acts.

The suspect is described by police "as a dark-complected male, possibly of Hispanic or Asian descent, in his late teens to early twenties." He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Davis Police Department



Investigators have now released a photo of a potential suspect and are asking community members to help identify him.

Olive Drive, located off Richards Boulevard, is a heavily traveled area, particularly by UC Davis students commuting to and from campus. The street runs alongside several businesses, including restaurants, gas stations and a bus stop that services the university.

Davis police say the investigation is ongoing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.