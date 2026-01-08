Davis police investigating at least 6 indecent exposure incidents

Davis police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for at least six incidents of indecent exposure in the last week.

The incidents span two days, Jan. 2 and Jan. 6, on Olive Drive, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to Davis police.

Investigators say a man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was reported to have followed female victims while masturbating, soliciting sexual acts, or engaging in both behaviors.

Olive Drive, off of Richards Boulevard in Davis, is usually busy with UC Davis students going to and from campus. The area runs parallel to a typically busy In-N-Out fast-food chain location, a gas station, and a bus stop that runs to the university.

On Thursday, dozens of students were walking on Olive Drive, many of them unaware of the indecent exposure investigation. Some students said they already think about safety because the street is not well-lit. One student said she would reconsider how she gets to campus to avoid walking alone.

"It's very dark here, I have to use my phone flashlight walking back to my car, because I can't see anything," said Jocelyn Huynh, a UC Davis student.

"Just be aware of your surroundings," said Dan Beckwith with the Davis Police Department. "Call us, we have no problem coming out."

Davis police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or by emailing PoliceWeb@cityofdavis.org.