Watch CBS News
Local News

Davis In-N-Out parking lot fight leaves 1 person stabbed, suspect arrested

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A person was stabbed during a fight involving several teenagers in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger in Davis on Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to the scene on Olive Drive, near Richards Boulevard, shortly before 9:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a fight.

At the scene, officers found one person in the parking lot who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police have not released an update on their condition.

Police also took a suspect who is under 18 into custody without incident. No other details about the suspect or what led up to the fight have been released.

The investigation remains active, but police said the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue