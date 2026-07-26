Davis In-N-Out parking lot fight leaves 1 person stabbed, suspect arrested

A person was stabbed during a fight involving several teenagers in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger in Davis on Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to the scene on Olive Drive, near Richards Boulevard, shortly before 9:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a fight.

At the scene, officers found one person in the parking lot who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police have not released an update on their condition.

Police also took a suspect who is under 18 into custody without incident. No other details about the suspect or what led up to the fight have been released.

The investigation remains active, but police said the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the public.