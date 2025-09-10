Davis to celebrate grand opening of new shopping and dining hub

Davis is marking the grand opening of its newest shopping and dining hub, known as The Davis Collection.

Replacing the old University Mall, the revamped shopping center on Russell Boulevard is home to new businesses like Ulta, Nordstrom Rack and PetSmart.

The timing of today's grand opening celebration lines up with UC Davis freshman move-in next week — and it's the calm before the storm of a new school year. The shopping center will provide Davis freshmen, most without cars, easy access to shopping and dining within walking distance of two of the university's freshman housing complexes.

Some residents have voiced concerns about parking for both cars and bicycles in the already packed parking lot that also features a Trader Joe's on the property.

City officials say the Davis Collection has around 320 parking spots and 80 bike racks. There is also designated employee parking along the back fence to mitigate parking in the front lot for customers.

Wednesday, the city is rolling out the welcome mat for the first batch of shoppers with a grand opening celebration happening in the afternoon. From 3 to 5 p.m., guests can come out for live music, tastings, giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first 100 guests will also walk away with a commemorative bag.