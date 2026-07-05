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Stabbing in Davis leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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One person died and another was arrested following an apparent stabbing in Davis on Sunday morning, police said. 

The incident began around 8:40 a.m. Sunday, when Davis police said they responded to Cantrill Drive at the request of the Davis Fire Department. 

Police said one person died at the scene from apparent stab wounds.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Maxie Smith, was arrested at the scene and later booked into jail on a murder charge, police said. 

There is no ongoing threat to the public, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 

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