Davis "backyard astronomers" gather to catch a glimpse of Perseid meteor shower

The Davis Astronomy Club welcomed its members and the surrounding community to a free event Tuesday night to catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower during its peak on August 12, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Yolo County Grasslands Regional Park.

The annual celestial event features meteors streaking across the sky in long, colorful trails.

The good news for amateur astronomers is that no special equipment is needed to enjoy the Perseids. Clear, dark skies with an unobstructed view from horizon to horizon are all you need.

"The best way to see it is really find an open space, a dark space with no trees or buildings in the path. Lie down and point your toes northeast and look up," said Vinita Domier, an organizer with the Davis Astronomy Club.

The club's event was attended by a few dozen people on Tuesday night.

Club members also brought their own telescopes so people could get a close-up view of the moon, stars and planets.

"We like to call ourselves 'backyard astronomers.' This is a hobby. We love to get people excited, especially little kids, so they look up instead of look down. There's something about actually seeing it with your eyes," Domier said.

The meteor shower wasn't as visible Tuesday night because the moon is just a few days out from being full, giving off quite a bit of light.