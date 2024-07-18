Sacramento restaurant featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" to close by end of July

Longtime Land Park restaurant to close by end of July

Longtime Land Park restaurant to close by end of July

Longtime Land Park restaurant to close by end of July

SACRAMENTO – A longtime Land Park area restaurant that once got national recognition will be saying goodbye at the end of the month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the owners of Dad's Kitchen announced that their Freeport Boulevard location will be closing for good on Sunday, July 28.

"We have so much gratitude for the last 14 amazing years in this location but it is time to close the doors," the restaurant's owners wrote.

Dad's Kitchen has been featured on the Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives." CBS13

No specific reason has been given for the restaurant's impending closure.

Food Network star Guy Fieri featured Dad's Kitchen in a 2011 segment on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." It was one of a handful of Sacramento-area restaurants to be featured on the show.

Dad's Kitchen says its last two weeks in business will be a celebration of the restaurant. They urge patrons to keep an eye out for a celebration schedule.

While the Land Park location will be closing, Dad's Kitchen has another location in Fair Oaks on Sunset Avenue.