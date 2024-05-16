Thousands of dollars worth of crystals stolen from Woodland business, owner says

WOODLAND – A business in Woodland is asking for the community's help after it says someone stole thousands of dollars of merchandise early Thursday morning.

Soul Garden Holistic Healing posted on Facebook, saying someone threw cement chunks through the front two windows and took thousands of dollars worth of crystals.

The smash and grab happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the business on the 500 block of Main Street in Woodland.

The shop owner, Corrie Taylor, told CBS News Sacramento the suspects did not come inside the store. Instead, they smashed the windows and took all they could.

Today….. Early this morning at 2:07am the shops two front windows had cement chunks thrown through them. They proceeded... Posted by Soul Garden Holistic Healing on Thursday, May 16, 2024

Taylor is going through surveillance camera footage from nearby businesses to see if the suspects were seen on camera.

The shop is urging anyone who sees large stones for sale or has any information to contact them.