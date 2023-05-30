Coast Guard searching for 35-year-old man who went overboard a Carnival cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 35-year-old man who went overboard a cruise ship Tuesday. The man fell off a Carnival Magic cruise ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, the Coast Guard tweeted.

Both air and water teams are searching for the man.

#Breaking @USCG crews are searching for a 35 year-old man who went overboard from the Carnaval Magic cruise ship 186 miles east of #Jacksonville, Monday.



The Coast Guard is utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search.#USCG #Florida #SAR pic.twitter.com/qH70gDBRAp — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 30, 2023

CBS News has reached out to Carnival Cruises for more information.

Last week, an 18-year-old from Louisiana went overboard from a boat during a sunset cruise in the Bahamas, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force searched for the teen, identified as Cameron Robbins, who apparently jumped off the boat. He was on a trip to celebrate his high school graduation.

The coast guard called off their search on May 27, they said in a news release.

Another Carnival cruise ship got caught in a tumultuous storm off the coast of South Carolina on Monday. Passengers said glass shattered, water poured in and the ship pitched. They also said there was a lack of communication from the staff during the frightening ordeal, which lasted hours.

Some people on board needed "minor assistance" from medical staff, and "guests on board the ship were safe," a Carnival cruise spokesman told CBS News.