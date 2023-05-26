Louisiana teen Cameron Robbins missing after going overboard on Bahamas cruise during graduation trip

Search crews are looking for a missing American teenager who went overboard during a sunset cruise in the Bahamas, authorities said. Cameron Robbins, 18, was on the trip celebrating his graduation from a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, high school.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the teen apparently jumped from a pleasure vessel Wednesday night near Athol Island, near the capital of Nassau. According to CBS affiliate WAFB-TV, witnesses said he was acting on a dare.

In addition to the police, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force are looking for Robbins. The Coast Guard said Thursday evening that air crews were assisting in the search.

Latest on the search for the missing Baton Rouge teen, who went overboard in the Bahamas last night @WAFB https://t.co/WyTIfAo3Xb pic.twitter.com/wAUI3Iazyw — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) May 26, 2023

Robbins was on the trip with other recent Baton Rouge high school graduates, according to WAFB-TV. Robbins graduated from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

The school's director, Kevin George, said in a statement to the station that the community was praying for the best possible outcome from the search.

"In times like these, we must come together and support each other," George said. "Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling."

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told CBS News the department was aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in the Bahamas. The spokesperson said the department works closely with local authorities during searches for missing Americans and shares information with families.